CodeRED Vaccine Alert From CG Public Health: Vaccine sign-up next Tuesday by call-in only
CodeRED Vaccine Alert From CG Public Health: Vaccine sign-up next Tuesday by call-in only

CG Public Health new look
Jaci Smith

DUE TO PRESIDENTS' DAY, SIGN-UP WILL OCCUR ON TUESDAY, FEB. 16, 2021.

THIS ALERT DOES NOT SIGN YOU UP FOR A VACCINE APPOINTMENT.

YOU MUST CALL THE PROVIDED NUMBER DURING THE DESIGNATED TIME.

SIGN-UP IS BY CALL-IN ONLY THIS WEEK, NO ONLINE SIGN UP AVAILABLE THIS WEEK.

Sign up to receive first dose will begin Tuesday, Feb 16 at 10 AM until appointments are full.

Anyone 65 years of age or older and health care personnel may sign up for an appointment.  Individuals who do not fit these groups SHOULD NOT sign up.

Vaccine available: MODERNA 400 doses

Clinic date(s) and time: 2/17/2021 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 2/19/2021 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sign up by dialing 641-421-9321.

Covid-19 vaccination info
