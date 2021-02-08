CodeRED Vaccine Alert From CG Public Health: Sign-up begins 10 a.m. Monday for ages 65 and older

THIS CodeRED DOES NOT SIGN YOU UP FOR A VACCINE APPOINTMENT.

YOU MUST CALL OR SIGN UP ONLINE DURING THE DESIGNATED TIME.

Sign up to receive first dose will begin Monday, Feb 8 at 10 AM until appointments are full.

Anyone 65 years of age or older may sign up for an appointment. Individuals who do not fit this group SHOULD NOT sign up.

Vaccine available: MODERNA 1,400 doses

Clinic date(s) and time: 02/10/2021 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. & 02/12/2021 9a.m. – 3 p.m.

If you cannot sign up online, dial 641-421-9321.

