Clear Lake Bank and Trust named Iowa Top Workplace
Clear Lake Bank & Trust

For the tenth consecutive year, Clear Lake Bank and Trust was named an Iowa Top Workplace for 2020.

On the Des Moines Register's annual Top Workplaces list, Clear Lake Bank and Trust came in at number 10 out of a total of 116 award recipients in the small business category.

“Our employees are top notch and we do our best to treat them that way,” said Mark Hewitt, CEO of Clear Lake Bank & Trust. “We know our employees are our greatest asset and we strive to make their work life the most rewarding it can be. We know this will in turn allow us to provide the best service to our customers. We want our customers to feel the warmth and happiness of our staff the minute they walk through our doors.”

Selections for the Top Workplace list are made based on workplace culture surveys taken by employees. Some categories of interest are operating on strong values, communication between employees and management and innovative and efficient operations.

“The surveys provide us with a lot of open, honest feedback from our employees,” said Paul Stevenson, President of Clear Lake Bank & Trust. “It shows us areas where we can improve, and areas where we excel. We are absolutely thrilled to receive this honor again.”

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

