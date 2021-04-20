Chauvin verdict: 'Justice shouldn't be this ... moment ... we have every once in a while'

Tom Miller, Iowa Attorney General: “I am pleased that there was accountability for the murder of George Floyd. Justice prevailed in this case. I acknowledge, however, that the struggle for equity and fairness in the justice system continues. … For years, my staff and I have worked on policies to address the disparate impact on people of color in the criminal justice system, especially concerning sentencing reform. Legislation addressing chokeholds and officer misconduct passed in Iowa last year in the wake of Floyd’s murder. I am committed to work for more reforms.”

Connie Ryan, executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa: “Even with a decision that holds one police officer accountable for his grievous and inhumane actions, let us be clear that justice will only be served in the death of Mr. Floyd when we our society makes real, substantial systemic changes. Until our society makes change in laws, policies, and practice that ensure a Black man cannot unnecessarily and unlawfully die at the hands of a police officer, there is no real justice. Today is a reminder of what must happen in the United States. Will we take hold of this moment to create real change, or will we let it slip through our hands once again? Will more Black people have to be killed again and again for us to have the commitment to make change? Those are the hard questions that we must grapple with as a society. We must make a real commitment to change and take action today.”