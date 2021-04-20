Chauvin verdict: 'Justice shouldn't be this ... moment ... we have every once in a while'

DES MOINES -- Ras Smith watched as the guilty verdict was read. His initial reaction, he said, was a sense of relief that justice had been served for George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis who was killed while in police custody.
Smith’s relief turned to a sense of confusion, he said, when on the TV screen he saw live video of people celebrating in the streets of Minneapolis.
“We’re celebrating justice as if it’s this rare thing that we rarely get to taste,” said Smith, a state legislator and Black man from Waterloo. “We’re celebrating like we’re feeling vindicated, that our cries to America are finally being acknowledged. (It’s) kind of like, ‘I told you so. This is as bad as we’ve been telling you.’ And that’s hard for me. …
“Justice shouldn’t be this sweet moment that we get to have every once in a while.”
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd, 45, to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Smith called the verdict a significant moment in the country’s history, but also said the journey to racial equity is far from complete.
“Holding one person accountable for his injustice, this crime, I think is fair and just. But I will say, when will the whole entire system be on trial? In order for all of us to get to a place where there’s equitable justice for our people, we have to bend that arc,” Smith said. “We’re looking for a lifetime of justice. So the work continues.”
Many other leaders in government and advocacy across Iowa also reacted to Tuesday’s verdict.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Ross Wilburn, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, state legislator, and Black man from Ames: “We’re thankful for the jury’s decision, but I can’t help but think about how many cases never had the chance to be heard in court. One verdict doesn’t make up for the senseless, preventable violence that continues to plague communities across the country. Systemic racism and biased systems continue taking lives, and police killings continue to disproportionately target Black and Brown people in America. We applaud those who demonstrated for justice and the police officers who held him accountable with their testimony. We cannot be silent, offer empty words, or ignore the ongoing need for reform. It’s up to all of us to uplift the voices of this movement and defend Black lives in Iowa and across the country.”
Phyllis Thede, a state legislator and Black woman from Bettendorf: “This is the first phase of the justice process. In weeks we will hear of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing. I will wait to exhale once that process is completed. This day, April 20, is a day to remember and reflect. I hope this brings peace to his family and peace to the Minnesota community.”
Tom Miller, Iowa Attorney General: “I am pleased that there was accountability for the murder of George Floyd. Justice prevailed in this case. I acknowledge, however, that the struggle for equity and fairness in the justice system continues. … For years, my staff and I have worked on policies to address the disparate impact on people of color in the criminal justice system, especially concerning sentencing reform. Legislation addressing chokeholds and officer misconduct passed in Iowa last year in the wake of Floyd’s murder. I am committed to work for more reforms.”
Connie Ryan, executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa: “Even with a decision that holds one police officer accountable for his grievous and inhumane actions, let us be clear that justice will only be served in the death of Mr. Floyd when we our society makes real, substantial systemic changes. Until our society makes change in laws, policies, and practice that ensure a Black man cannot unnecessarily and unlawfully die at the hands of a police officer, there is no real justice. Today is a reminder of what must happen in the United States. Will we take hold of this moment to create real change, or will we let it slip through our hands once again? Will more Black people have to be killed again and again for us to have the commitment to make change? Those are the hard questions that we must grapple with as a society. We must make a real commitment to change and take action today.”
Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa: “We hope today’s verdict brings at least some peace to George Floyd’s family, the Black community, and the entire country. But police brutality still happens too often, and too many Black Americans don’t make it home safely as a result. We will continue the fight to change state and federal laws that fail to create accountability for police brutality, and stand with all those who work toward racial justice.”
