CG Public Health: What to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

CG Public Health has released information regarding the pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The pause comes after six reported cases in the U.S. of a rare, severe type of blood clot after receiving the J&J vaccine.
As federal health agencies investigate, CG Public Health is also recommending a pause in the J&J vaccine's use out of an abundance of caution. "For now, these events appear to be extremely rare," a release from CG Public Health stated.
"Importantly, there are three vaccines available. We are not seeing these events with the Moderna or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines," the release stated.
CG Public Health advises that those with appointments for the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine should continue with their appointments. Those who may have had J&J vaccine appointments should cancel these and reschedule to receive a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine instead.
Currently, Moderna is authorized for use in individuals 18 years old and older, while Pfizer is authorized for use in individuals 16 and older.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are vaccine appointments available via CG Public Health at cghealth.com.
What if I've already received the J&J vaccine?
For individuals who have received the J&J vaccine more than a month ago, CG Public Health says "the risk is very low at this time."
For individuals who recently received the J&J vaccine within the last few weeks, be mindful of any symptoms. If after receiving the vaccine you develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, contact your healthcare provider and seek medical treatment, CG Public Health advises.
