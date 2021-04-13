CG Public Health: What to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

CG Public Health has released information regarding the pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The pause comes after six reported cases in the U.S. of a rare, severe type of blood clot after receiving the J&J vaccine.

As federal health agencies investigate, CG Public Health is also recommending a pause in the J&J vaccine's use out of an abundance of caution. "For now, these events appear to be extremely rare," a release from CG Public Health stated.

"Importantly, there are three vaccines available. We are not seeing these events with the Moderna or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines," the release stated.

CG Public Health advises that those with appointments for the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine should continue with their appointments. Those who may have had J&J vaccine appointments should cancel these and reschedule to receive a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine instead.

Currently, Moderna is authorized for use in individuals 18 years old and older, while Pfizer is authorized for use in individuals 16 and older.