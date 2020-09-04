Cerro Gordo Photo Show celebrates 40th year

The 40th annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show is now open in the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum's Center Space Gallery.
This year, a panel of judges received 90 photo entries — 32 photos taken by 22 artists were chosen for the show.
Although no in-person award ceremony will take place this year, awards will still be presented. Best in Show will receive $150, second place will receive $100, and third place will receive $50. Honorable mentions will also be announced.
The show will be open through Saturday, Nov. 14 during MacNider's regular museum hours; admission is free of charge.
For the most up to date visitor information and hours, visit www.macniderart.org.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.