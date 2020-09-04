 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo Photo Show celebrates 40th year
Cerro Gordo Photo Show celebrates 40th year

Carolyn Fletcher of Mason City, Better Bubbles, color photograph

The 40th annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show is now open in the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum's Center Space Gallery.

This year, a panel of judges received 90 photo entries — 32 photos taken by 22 artists were chosen for the show.

Although no in-person award ceremony will take place this year, awards will still be presented. Best in Show will receive $150, second place will receive $100, and third place will receive $50. Honorable mentions will also be announced.

The show will be open through Saturday, Nov. 14 during MacNider's regular museum hours; admission is free of charge. 

For the most up to date visitor information and hours, visit www.macniderart.org.

