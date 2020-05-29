Cedar Rapids lawmaker wants legislative session delayed

Under planned safety protocols before entering the Capitol next week, legislative staff and members of the public — but not lawmakers — will be required to go through a health screening consisting of having their temperatures taken and answering a few questions. Once inside the Capitol, personal protective equipment will be encouraged but not mandatory.

There are no plans for remote voting for members who might not feel comfortable being part of a mass gathering in Des Moines.

The Revenue Estimating Conference is to meet Friday to set revised projections for state tax collections through June 30, 2021. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Legislature will use those estimates for the 2021 fiscal budget.

“We are only as safe as our weakest link,” said Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant. “The Capitol is only as safe as each of us individually choose to make it. It is up to each of us to make it as safe as we can for ourselves, each other and the public.

“I intend to protect myself and others by taking every precaution available. I will be screened or tested daily and distance myself from those who choose otherwise.”