Capitol Digest

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:

UI PHYSICIANS REPAID: Members of the State Appeal Board agreed 3-0 on Monday to pay back to University of Iowa Physicians the $5.3 million it spent on settlements above a $9 million annual limit outlined in a cooperative agreement created to protect and defend UI Health Care employees from medical malpractice claims.

UI Physicians surpassed the $9 million cap on settlement payments and attorney fees for the first time since the state-UI cooperative program began decades ago. A dozen settlements involving the UI physicians group over the last budget year totaled $13.1 million, plus $1.2 million in attorney fees, totaling $14.3 million in payouts for the year, according to State Appeal Board documents.