Capitol Digest

IOWA ECONOMY GROWING: State officials say Iowa’s Leading Indicators Index grew by a record 1.3 percent in April for the second month in a row, jumping from 106.4 in March to 107.7 last month.

The increase marked the ninth month in the last 10 that the monthly index has risen.

All eight components of the index made gains, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue, which constructed the measure in 1990 using key metrics to signal economic turning points.

Officials say the index has returned to its pre-pandemic level (February 2020) and has surpassed the last two peaks (March 2019 and November 2019).

The pandemic caused the index to drop as low as 103.2 in June 2020 before sharply recovering to the current point, with April marking the seventh straight month that the measure has not shown recessionary signals.

The improvements suggest that employment growth in Iowa will improve over the next three to six months, officials said.