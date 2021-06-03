Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, June 2, 2021:
PUBLIC HEALTH SURVEY LAUNCHED: Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health are undertaking a strategic planning process for statewide maternal health efforts.
IDPH officials say they are seeking input regarding the strengths, challenges and areas of focus that are critical regarding maternal health needs.
“We want to capture feedback from all Iowans who either work in or are passionate about maternal health,” said Marcus Johnson-Miller of IDPH’s Bureau of Family Health.
In particular, he said, officials want input on the state’s efforts to reduce health disparities, disease and death among mothers and babies, “with special attention to maternal health outcomes.”
To take the survey, which will close June 11, go to surveymonkey.com/r/MaternalHealthLearningSurvey?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
The survey takes around 12 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and will be reported in aggregate, meaning no responses can be individually identified.
IOWA ECONOMY GROWING: State officials say Iowa’s Leading Indicators Index grew by a record 1.3 percent in April for the second month in a row, jumping from 106.4 in March to 107.7 last month.
The increase marked the ninth month in the last 10 that the monthly index has risen.
All eight components of the index made gains, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue, which constructed the measure in 1990 using key metrics to signal economic turning points.
Officials say the index has returned to its pre-pandemic level (February 2020) and has surpassed the last two peaks (March 2019 and November 2019).
The pandemic caused the index to drop as low as 103.2 in June 2020 before sharply recovering to the current point, with April marking the seventh straight month that the measure has not shown recessionary signals.
The improvements suggest that employment growth in Iowa will improve over the next three to six months, officials said.
The eight components registering increases in April included average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), the new orders index, residential building permits, diesel fuel consumption, the Iowa Stock Market Index, the agricultural futures profits index, average manufacturing hours, and the national yield spread.
The report is available at the https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-06/ILII%20April%202021%20Report.pdf.
