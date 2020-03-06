Capitol Digest

The bill expands legislation the state has adopted that prohibits a county or city from adopting and enforcing local legislation exceeding federal or state law relating to a minimum or living wage rate, any form of employment leave, hiring practices, employment benefits, scheduling practices or other terms or conditions of employment.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said the bill is a matter of “respect for the rule of law and the right of employers to know who they are hiring.”

Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids, said the bill “further infringes on local control” and also would have the effect of “stifling the abilities of local governments even to attempt narrowly tailored measures in their communities that do comply with state law.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

HF 2309 was approved 51-44.

FUTURE NOT-SO-READY: Parts of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa 2.0 plan ran into opposition from members of a House Appropriations subcommittee who saw it as duplicative and more costly than programs offered by community colleges.