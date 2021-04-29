Capitol Digest

The Senate also voted 47-0 to confirm 87 appointee en masse rather than individually.

Among those notable appointees were Matt Strawn as CEO of the Iowa Lottery Authority, former legislator Geri Huser as the chair and a member of the Iowa Utilities Board, Doug Ommen as Iowa insurance commissioner, Jeffrey Plagge as state banking superintendent and Mark Campbell as a member of the state Racing and Gaming Commission.

Also, four members were approved to the Iowa Board of Parole, three members of the state Board of Corrections and four appointees to the state Civil Rights Commission.

REAL ID: Although U.S. Department of Homeland Security has moved the deadline for Real ID enforcement to May 3, 2023, the Iowa Department of Transportation is encouraging anyone who plans to fly on a commercial airline or enter a federal building that checks identification upon entrance to consider obtaining a REAL ID sooner rather than later.

Currently, 53 percent, or 1.3 million, Iowa driver’s license and ID holders have a REAL ID marked card, according the Iowa DOT.