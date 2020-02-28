Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
LOCAL CONTROL: On Second Amendment Day at the Capitol, the Iowa House approved legislation prohibiting local governments from enforcing restrictions that exceed state law on carrying weapons on school grounds, courthouse property and businesses.
With the gallery full of NRA members and other gun rights supporters, the House approved House File 2502 — what House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, called a “pro-freedom, pro-liberty” bill — 52-44 on a party-line vote.
Local governments could restrict people from carrying weapons only if they screen people at the entrance or had an armed guard. Gun-free zones have been illegal under Iowa law since 1990, Windschitl said.
Rep. Mary Gaskill, D-Ottumwa, said the bill, which now goes to the Senate, creates a safety concern “and takes away local control from officials who know what’s best for their communities.”
The bill is an “assault on local control and an insult to local officials,” added Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City.
However, House Judiciary Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison, called the bill a matter of logic and a way to avoid having a patchwork of ordinances that would make it impossible for law-abiding citizens to know if they are violating local ordinances as they travel around the state.
If safety is a priority, Holt said, “don’t disarm the citizens and think a sign on the wall makes people safer.”
HAYDEN FRY LAW: A bill to enshrine former University of Iowa Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry’s “America Needs Farmers” philosophy in Iowa law sailed through the Iowa House, 85-11.
Currently, at least one county restricts by ordinance “farm experiences,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who represents the eastern part of Johnson County.
Vegetable farmers there told him the ordinance makes it difficult — and costly — to bring their customers to the farm, where the food is grown, for potlucks and other activities.
Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, whose brother still operates her family’s Century Farm, agreed with Kaufmann that “the public needs to know where their food comes from.”
House File 2477 would allow farmers to showcase their heirloom tomatoes and other crops.
Referencing the “ANF” — America Needs Farmers — logos Fry added to his team’s helmets, Mascher said, “I believe that logo ... but more importantly, Iowa depends on them.”
ZONING LIMITATIONS: Two Johnson County representatives tangled over a bill that would have implications there and could affect other county zoning plans in the future.
Current law exempts certain buildings used for agricultural purposes from county zoning ordinances.
House File 2512 would prohibit a county from requiring an application, approval or payment of a fee for the exemption to apply to land, farm barns, farm outbuildings or other buildings or structures that are primarily adopted for use for agricultural purposes.
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, told lawmakers Johnson County’s ordinances are more restrictive than state law. If a farmer with 20 sheep put them in a barn to protect them from cold weather, the farm would be considered a factory farm, he said.
“You don’t get to make county law stronger than state law on livestock production,” he said. “You may not like that, but that’s another issue.”
Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, said Johnson County planning and zoning officials have made changes after hearing from farmers.
However, Kaufmann said making the country ordinance “less bad” is not the same as following state law.
The bill also would require that all members of a county planning and zoning commission be residents of the unincorporated area of a county.
The bill passed with bipartisan support, 66-29. Democrats cast the “no” votes.
LINE OF SUCCESSION: The Iowa Senate restarted the process Thursday of amending the Iowa Constitution to clearly state the line of succession for the lieutenant governor to take over the top executive post in Iowa government if need be.
Senators voted 49-0 to approve SJR 2003, a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at addressing questions and confusion that arose when former Gov. Terry Branstad left office in 2017 and Kim Reynolds vacated the lieutenant governor’s post.
The resolution says the governor would have the power to fill a vacancy in the office of the lieutenant governor for the rest of a term. It also says that if the governor were unable to serve or left office, the lieutenant governor would become the governor.
The resolution now goes to the Iowa House, which must pass it in the exact same form. The next General Assembly also will have to approve the issue again for it to come before Iowa voters as early as the 2022 general election.
The resolution was approved in 2018 but lawmakers had to start over because of a publishing snafu.
Iowa’s line of succession became an issue when Branstad resigned in May 2017 to become U.S. ambassador to China, allowing then-Lt. Gov. Reynolds to succeed him as governor.
But Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a formal opinion at the time stating that while Reynolds assumed all the powers and duties of the governor, she did not have the legal authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor.
She subsequently appointed Adam Gregg acting lieutenant governor until the Reynolds-Gregg ticket won in Iowa’s 2018 general election.