Capitol Digest

The resolution says the governor would have the power to fill a vacancy in the office of the lieutenant governor for the rest of a term. It also says that if the governor were unable to serve or left office, the lieutenant governor would become the governor.

The resolution now goes to the Iowa House, which must pass it in the exact same form. The next General Assembly also will have to approve the issue again for it to come before Iowa voters as early as the 2022 general election.

The resolution was approved in 2018 but lawmakers had to start over because of a publishing snafu.

Iowa’s line of succession became an issue when Branstad resigned in May 2017 to become U.S. ambassador to China, allowing then-Lt. Gov. Reynolds to succeed him as governor.

But Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a formal opinion at the time stating that while Reynolds assumed all the powers and duties of the governor, she did not have the legal authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor.

She subsequently appointed Adam Gregg acting lieutenant governor until the Reynolds-Gregg ticket won in Iowa’s 2018 general election.

