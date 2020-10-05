Capitol Digest

On Monday the ACLU of Iowa filed a lawsuit saying the Iowa State Patrol, which also was present, does not have the authority to ban the protesters and that the action deprives the activists of fundamental rights.

“We are challenging Iowa State Patrol’s stunning misuse of power to try to keep these Iowans from exercising their protected free speech rights to call for urgent reform to policing,” said Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa legal director, who contended there “is absolutely no statutory authority for such a ban.”

The lawsuit asks that the court block the bans so that the five can return to the Capitol Complex. The lawsuit also seeks damages and attorney’s fees.

REYNOLDS GETS HIGH GRADE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was one of four U.S. governors to receive “A” grades for cutting taxes and reducing government spending in a report by the Cato Institute — a Washington-based libertarian think tank founded by the Charles Koch Foundation.