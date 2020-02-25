Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

OFF AND RUNNING: The 2020 filing period for Republican and Democratic candidates seeking state and federal offices in the June 2 primary and Nov. 3 general elections officially got underway Monday and runs through 5 p.m. March 13.

General election candidates who are unaffiliated or members of non-party political organizations — with the exception of those running for president — are required to file by March 13, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. Candidates can file their nominating petitions and affidavits of candidacy with the secretary’s office — either in the Capitol Building or in the Lucas Office Building, both in Des Moines.

Updated lists of candidates whose papers have been received and accepted will be published to the Iowa secretary of state’s website, sos.iowa.gov, beginning Tuesday morning. There will be separate lists for primary and general election candidates. Democratic and Republican candidates will not be eligible for the general election until after the June primary.