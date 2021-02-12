Capitol Digest

Officials representing the state Department of Public Health and University of Iowa Hygienic Lab expressed concerns over changing a fee structure that sustains the program given legislators have resisted using state appropriations to fund the effort.

Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, conceded SSB 1177 was “not a perfect bill” and needed much work to become law.

But he said more needs to be done to ensure accessibility in maintaining a needed service for Iowans who benefit from the alternative medical option.

NEW TAX ON PIPES: Members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted Thursday to approve legislation intended to crack down on Iowa businesses that sell products used to smoke meth or other illicit drugs.

Committee chairman Sen. Dan Dawson, a Council Bluffs Republican who also is a special agent for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said Iowa has seen a proliferation of glass and metal pipes for sale in retail establishments that essentially are being used as drug paraphernalia.