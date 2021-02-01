Capitol Digest

If the proposed amendment on abortion passes the Senate, it must be taken up again by the Legislature in 2023 or 2024. If it passes again, it would then be put on the ballot for a public vote, in 2024 at the earliest.

CHANGING STATIONS: Legislation calling for the installation of adult changing facilities at highway rest stops cleared a House subcommittee Monday with backing from organizations supporting disabled people and Iowans with disabled family members.

HF 33 is similar to a proposal that passed the House 100-0 in 2020 and was approved by a Senate subcommittee before the Legislature suspended its session due to COVID-19.

The House subcommittee heard from several organizations and people describing the difficulties in assisting developmentally disabled adults with their needs while traveling.