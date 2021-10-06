Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:

REDISTRICTING: It took the Legislative Services Agency 35 days from the time it received Census Bureau population data to create a congressional and legislative redistricting plan. Senate Republicans voted it down 32-18 on Tuesday.

Now the Legislative Services Agency says it will deliver a second proposal to legislators in 16 days — by Oct. 21. Legislators must wait seven days before voting on it. Unlike the first draft, there will be no public hearing process on the second plan.

The second plan will address concerns Republicans expressed in Senate Resolution 9.

VOLUNTEER AWARDS: Iowa Nonprofit Awards will be presented Thursday as part of the virtual Iowa Nonprofit Summit.

Awards will be presented to Home Opportunities Made Easy, Inc. of Des Moines; Iowa Gleaning Network; John “Odie” Oates, Cedar Rapids; Trish Roberts, Carroll; St. Anthony Foundation; and Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Waterloo.

The virtual summit is expected to bring together about 300 leaders of nonprofit and volunteer management organizations from across the state to provide learning and networking for Iowa’s nonprofit community.

For more information, visit https://www.volunteeriowa.org/summit

REAP MEETINGS: The state Department of Natural Resources says Iowa’s 18 Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) assemblies will begin in two weeks.

The locally led meetings give all Iowans an opportunity to discuss their visions for Iowa’s outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources, land management and other topics.

Delegates also may be selected from the local meeting to attend the REAP congress in January at the State Capitol in Des Moines. Each assembly represents a region of counties, and participants are required to attend the region for the county in which they reside.

Each year, REAP provides funding for local projects through a grant process, and each year the requests for city and county grants exceed the amount available by two or three times.

Since the program debuted in 1989, more than $365 million has been awarded to more than 15,500 projects, according to the DNR.

UPCOMING ELECTIONS: Iowans are being encouraged to participate in Nov. 2 city and school board elections in a voter education initiative launched by Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Advertisements paid for by the Secretary of State’s Office are airing statewide on television, radio, print and social media. They include important information about absentee ballot deadlines and polling hours.

Every ad directs Iowans to visit https://voterready.iowa.gov/

OAK TREE PRUNING ADVICE: Iowans are being advised to wait until Oct. 15 to prune their oak trees.

Tivon Feeley of the Department of Natural Resources forest health program said the best way to prevent the spread of oak wilt is to not prune any oak tree during the growing season.

After the middle of October, Feeley added, pruning can take place during the winter with the goal to stop by March 1.

For more information, visit https://store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/sul15-pdf

