Capitol Digest

REYNOLDS OFFERS “THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS” FOR TRUMPS: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that Iowans, like other Americans, are closely following the COVID-19 diagnosis of President Donald Trump and first-lady Melania Trump, telling reporters “our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to them and their entire team at the White House as they keep our country running while managing their own health.”

At the same time, the governor told her weekly news conference the first family’s situation is “a good reminder to all of us that none of us live in a bubble, not even the president of the United States.

“COVID-19 has the ability to reach all of us, which is why we’ve taken this virus seriously since the first day that it came to Iowa. But the president is also right, we can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives,” Reynolds said, noting that her administration continues to take steps aimed at balancing “the lives and livelihoods of Iowans” while keeping schools open and Iowa’s economy moving forward.