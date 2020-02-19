Capitol Digest

“You gotta start high. There’s no doubt there’s going to be negotiations in this bill. It’s not going to be as strong as what it is,” Zaun said. “But we’ve got to get something passed to keep this alive.”

Zaun’s proposal, which also was enthusiastically supported by Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, would allow individuals in Iowa’s medical cannabidiol program to purchase product containing up to 25 milligrams of THC over a 90-day period. The board has recommended a limit of 4.5 grams over 90 days, which advocates for the program and its patients say is too little.

BOTTLE BILLS: A bill to expand Iowa’s bottle bill and double the handling fee for redemption center, and another to end the 40-year run of can and bottle recycling won subcommittee approval, making them eligible for committee discussion

Opening discussion on HSB 507, Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, acknowledged the many people consider the bottle bill