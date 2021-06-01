Capitol Digest

With these awards, Iowa will have over 1,500 AmeriCorps members serving, and over 7,400 National Service positions. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of about $6,300 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.

Volunteer Iowa also approved the award of planning grant funding to four organizations to plan for future AmeriCorps operations. Several programs also were approved to request additional federal funding for the upcoming program year as it becomes available through the rollout of the American Rescue Plan Act, which will provide an additional $1 billion for AmeriCorps over the next several years.

INMATE DEATH: Robert Overstreet Sr., 87, died of natural causes May 28 at the Iowa State Penitentiary, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He began serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction from Scott County in April 1971.

SPRING PLANTING PROGRESS: Iowa’s corn-planting season is virtually complete and about 93 percent of the state’s soybean acres also have been planted, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service.