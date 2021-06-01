Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
COMMENTS, PLEASE: The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking public input as it finalizes the Iowa Aviation System Plan. The plan helps the DOT and Iowa Transportation Commission with planning and funding decisions for the air transportation system.
Information on the system plan development is available at iowadot.gov/aviation. The public comment period is open through July 16. Also on the website is a link to a live webinar at 1 p.m. July 1 in which the DOT will provide an overview of the plan.
Any comments or questions can be submitted by mailing the Modal Transportation Bureau — Aviation, Iowa Department of Transportation, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50010; phoning (515) 239-1048; or emailing shane.wright@iowadot.us.
AMERICORPS FUNDING: Volunteer Iowa has approved federal and state AmeriCorps funding that will leverage private and local funding for a total of $12.2 million in support of over 700 AmeriCorps state members for the 2021-22 program year.
Nineteen grants were approved for funding, including for the Zach Johnson Foundation, projects at Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa and Iowa Western Community College, the Iowa Children’s Museum and Habitat for Humanity.
With these awards, Iowa will have over 1,500 AmeriCorps members serving, and over 7,400 National Service positions. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of about $6,300 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.
Volunteer Iowa also approved the award of planning grant funding to four organizations to plan for future AmeriCorps operations. Several programs also were approved to request additional federal funding for the upcoming program year as it becomes available through the rollout of the American Rescue Plan Act, which will provide an additional $1 billion for AmeriCorps over the next several years.
INMATE DEATH: Robert Overstreet Sr., 87, died of natural causes May 28 at the Iowa State Penitentiary, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He began serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction from Scott County in April 1971.
SPRING PLANTING PROGRESS: Iowa’s corn-planting season is virtually complete and about 93 percent of the state’s soybean acres also have been planted, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service.
About 87 percent of Iowa’s corn crop has emerged — which was five days ahead of the five-year average — with 81 percent of the acres rated in good to excellent condition. Soybean planting is about 12 days ahead of normal with farmers in southeast Iowa reporting just over one-quarter of their soybean crop remaining to be planted. About 72 percent of the soybeans have emerged, and the crop is rated 16 percent excellent, 60 percent good and 23 percent fair.
“Cooler weather and overcast skies have slowed some corn and soybean growth,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said. “Near-freezing temperatures over the weekend may have affected some crops across portions of northern and Eastern Iowa. However, we expect warmer conditions this week, which should accelerate crop development.”
Statewide, topsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 14 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus, while subsoil moisture levels rated 10 percent very short, 28 percent short, 58 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.