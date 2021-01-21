Capitol digest:

Under the bills, new residents who work at least 20 hours a week and establish a homestead in Iowa would be eligible to have their initial income and property tax liabilities reduced by way of a 20 percent yearly rebate over a five-year span.

“It’s just one idea,” Whiting told the virtual subcommittee meeting. “It’s not the silver bullet to solve the workforce problem. Maybe this is one piece of that conversation.”

Representatives from business, civic, labor and other groups applauded legislative efforts to attract new residents to live and work in Iowa as the state digs its way out of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 that has closed businesses, driven up joblessness and exacerbated a shortage of skilled workers.

Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said the goals of the proposals were worthy but left a lot of unanswered questions that needed to be addressed.

The income tax rebate would apply to the tax year beginning Jan. 1, 2022, while the homestead tax credit would cover property acquired after Jan. 1 but before the end of the base year for which the credit was being requested.