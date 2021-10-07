Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:

A DRY YEAR: The 2021 Water Year that runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 ended without significant improvement in Iowa’s drought conditions, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The preliminary precipitation total for the 12-month period was 29.15 inches, or 6.53 inches below normal.

Most rain gauges in the state reported precipitation deficits for the water year, with some stations in north-central Iowa seeing deficits of 12 to 15 inches. Only stations in extreme southeast Iowa recorded surplus precipitation.

Current drought conditions in Iowa still are concerning, with 18 percent of the state rated in severe drought, and a total of 75 percent of the state in some form of dryness or drought.

Average streamflow was below average for much of the last 12 months, with some areas setting above-normal flow for short periods of time throughout the year.

Soil moisture and shallow groundwater levels have been low in some parts of the state for much of the water year, with timely rainfall helping to avoid water shortages during times of concern.

For more, visit https://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Water-Summary-Update

DEPLOYMENT QUESTIONED: In response to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ comment about a possible second deployment of Iowa Department of Public Safety personnel to the southern border to enforce federal immigration law, a Democratic legislator has called for an emergency meeting to consider whether that would be a legitimate use of the state’s Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, has asked House Government Oversight Committee Chairwoman Holly Brink, R-Oskaloosa, to hear any evidence that would support such a deployment.

Reynolds was among a group of GOP governors who released a 10-point plan at a news conference in Mission, Texas, this week calling on the Biden administration to act immediately to curb unauthorized immigration, protect America, restore security and put the country on a path to end the humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border.

Reynolds said she wouldn’t rule out a second deployment to the border.

Earlier this year, she sent more than two dozen Iowa State Patrol troopers to the border to work with law enforcement there to process immigrants, seize drugs and disrupt human trafficking.

JUDICIAL APPLICANTS SOUGHT: The State Judicial Nominating Commission is accepting applications to fill an Iowa Court of Appeals vacancy that will occur when Judge Michael Mullins retires Jan. 13, 2022.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 28. Applications may be submitted to the email address listed on the commission’s website at https://www.iowajnc.gov/state-commission. To comment on an applicant, send emails to that address before Nov. 5. Comments will be part of the public record.

Applicants’ names and resumes will be released on the Judicial Branch website.

The commission plans to interview applicants Nov. 9 and 10 to select three nominees to submit to the governor for appointment. The interviews will be open to the public and streamed live on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel.

CIO RESIGNS: Annette Dunn, the state’s chief information officer, has announced her resignation effective Oct. 22. She will pursue an opportunity in the private sector, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds plans a nationwide search for a replacement.

