Capitol Digest

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $79 million annuity ($63 million cash option) for Saturday.

The Waterloo ticket was one of three in the country to win a $500,000 prize in Wednesday night’s drawing. The other two were in New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

LOTTERY WINNER, PART 2: A Marion man’s word search led him to $100,000.

The Iowa Lottery said Steven Wagner won the second top prize in the lottery’s Word Search InstaPlay game after buying the ticket at a local convenience store.

Word Search is a $20 game that features 25 top prizes of $100,000, 75 prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of one in 3.05, according to lottery officials.

InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.