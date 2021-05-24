Capitol Digest: Volunteer Iowa nominations, 'grandparent scam' warning and more

‘GRANDPARENT SCAM’: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is warning Iowans to be on the alert for scammers trying to prey on vulnerable, isolated elderly residents by offering to send couriers to retrieve emergency funds for loved one.

According to Miller’s office, scofflaws are preying on the isolation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, using the so-called “grandparent scam” — and a new twist on the scheme — to pilfer an estimated $500,000 from older Iowans in the last year.

For many years, scammers have used the grandparent scam to bilk older people claiming to be a grandchild with an emergency need for cash.

The callers persuade their marks to immediately wire a large amount of money or provide a credit, debit or prepaid card number to help pay for a sudden personal crisis, such as a car accident, medical emergency or even bail money.

During the pandemic, the callers notify the victims that a courier will show up at their homes to pick up the funds.