Capitol Digest: To-go mixed drinks update, election security in Iowa, Empower Rural Iowa Initiative

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:

MIXED-DRINK RULES: Officials with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division announced Thursday that administrative rules to address the filling, sealing and sale of mixed drinks or cocktails to-go have been filed and are now effective.

On June 29, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law House File 2540, which legalized the sale of mixed drinks or cocktails to-go by certain liquor license holders.

The legislation also authorized state regulators to adopt emergency administrative rules to implement the provisions of law related to mixed drinks or cocktails sold to-go. The rules prohibit the sale of mixed drinks or cocktails to-go in paper or Styrofoam cups, or plastic cups that are intended for one-time use. Lids with straw holes or sipping holes are also prohibited.

Containers of mixed drinks or cocktails to-go also must bear a seal that makes it apparent when that seal has been tampered with. The types of sealing methods allowed under the rules are heat shrink wrap bands around the cap or lid, twist-top caps that break apart when the container is opened, or vacuum or heat-sealed pouches containing the mixed drink or cocktail.