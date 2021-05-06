Capitol Digest: Tax policy stalemate could extend 2021 legislative session, tulip festival and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, May 5, 2021:

ADJOURNMENT DELAY: A GOP stalemate over tax policy has the potential to drag out the 2021 session.

Gov. Kim Reynolds pitched a compromise package Wednesday she hoped would break a stalemate, but House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said there’s no agreement yet.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, says his members want to resolve the tax-policy impasse before they move ahead with the fiscal 2022 state budget.

“I don’t see us getting done obviously this week. I don’t think we’ll be done next week, so I think we’re looking at several weeks minimum regardless,” said Whitver.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, referenced Whitver’s former college football playing days by likening Senate GOP hopes of achieving all their tax-cut objectives to a desperation “Hail Mary” pass attempt.

“Most of the time it fails, there are occasions when the Hail Mary does work, but I’m not seeing it in this particular game this session,” Bolkcom said. “Where is the budget? We’re ready to wrap things up.”