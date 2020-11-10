Capitol Digest: School COVID-19 waivers, state tax withholding adjustment

According to his group’s tracking, almost 40 percent of Iowa schools lack a mask mandate. Beranek called on the governor to “mandate masks and lift the waiver requirement through the end of winter break.”

STATE TAX WITHHOLDING ADJUSTMENT: Officials with the Iowa Department of Revenue said Tuesday they are issuing updated income tax withholding formulas and tables for 2021 to continue to align Iowa withholding with recent changes in state tax laws.

For individuals, this means that employers will be reducing the amount of Iowa tax withheld from employees’ paychecks, beginning Jan. 1, and thereby increasing take-home wages for individuals. Before 2019, withholding tables had remained unchanged since 2006.

Changes to the withholding tables are intended to align the amount of income tax employers remit to the state with individual income tax cuts included in Senate File 2417, which was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018.

Since 2019, the revenue department has been adjusting the withholding formulas and tables as needed to reflect the phasing in of Iowa tax reform. The stage agency has updated the online Withholding Calculator to help individuals calculate their 2021 withholding amounts.