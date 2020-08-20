Capitol Digest: Protecting poll workers, Iowa census

POLL WORKER PROTECTION: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Wednesday state officials are distributing personal protective equipment and more than $2 million in funds to Iowa counties to use for the Nov. 3 general election.

Included in the PPE distribution are face shields, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and social distancing markers for use at the polls on Election Day.

Additionally, more than $2 million from the CARES Act will be made available to counties.

“Making sure Iowans can safely cast their ballot is vital. It is your choice whether you want to vote absentee or at the polls,” Pate said in a statement.

“Polls will be open on Nov. 3. We are providing the materials necessary to protect voters and poll workers and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

The CARES Act funds that will be distributed to each county include a base amount of $5,000, along with an additional $850 for each precinct, he said.