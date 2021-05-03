Capitol Digest: Meeting requested to review Gov. Reynolds' decision to reject $95M in COVID aid

SMOKY AIR: As part of its national Clean Air Week observance, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting its updated fire and smoke map on AirNow.gov.

If the air seems smoky, Iowans can check for large or small fires burning close to them by setting the location on the AirNow map and clicking on the nearest air quality monitor to find results for small particulate matter (also known as smoke) levels. These small particles can cause serious health problems, including asthma and heart attacks, strokes and early death.

But you can protect yourself by using the Air Quality Index to plan outdoor activities. If the index is green, air quality is good. A yellow color indicates acceptable air quality, but there may be a risk for people who are sensitive to air pollution. Risks may be higher for people with heart or lung disease, and for children, athletes and older adults.