Capitol Digest: Liquor sales record, Reynolds on vaccines, two Iowa prison inmates die

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
DECEMBER LIQUOR SALES RECORD: Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division officials said Friday that liquor sales for December reached $42.8 million — a record for a single month and an increase of 18.48 percent over December 2019 sales of $36.1 million.
“December 2020 was the highest-grossing month for liquor sales in ABD history,” said division comptroller Leisa Bertram. “Though ABD has experienced increased liquor sales throughout the fiscal year, the revenue in December far surpassed previous months.”
Fiscal 2020, which ended last June, saw a record for yearly liquor sales and an increase of 8.2 percent over the previous fiscal year.
The number of ABD deliveries and cases sold also increased over the previous fiscal year, by 12.7 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.
Liquor profits are transferred to the state general fund for appropriation by the Legislature and state Department of Public Health for the administration of substance abuse and prevention programs.
CHRISTENSEN RE-ELECTED CHIEF JUSTICE: Members of the Iowa Supreme Court announced Friday they have reselected Susan Christensen of Harlan to serve as the court’s chief justice.
At the first meeting in each odd-numbered year, the Supreme Court justices by majority vote designate one justice to serve as chief justice for a two-year term.
Christensen was first selected chief justice following the retirement of Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins in February 2020. She called her first 10 months “very challenging” given the coronavirus pandemic that hit Iowa last March and the Aug. 10 derecho.
“Everyone in the judicial branch faced both crises head-on and responded quickly, doing whatever was needed to keep our courts open to the fullest extent, while keeping our people safe and protecting our communities. I am humbled to lead such a resilient group of public servants,” Christensen said.
In addition to judicial duties and writing opinions, the chief justice presides over oral arguments and court conferences, sets the court’s oral argument schedule and delivers the state of the judiciary address to the Legislature each January.
As administrative head of the Iowa judicial branch, the chief justice presides over the judicial council and works with the state court administrator to manage judicial branch operations.
The chief justice also appoints members to Supreme Court committees and task forces to propose policies and rules of procedure and practice.
Christensen, who was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 by Gov. Kim Reynolds, earned her bachelor’s degree from Judson College in 1988 and her law degree from Creighton University School of Law in 1991. She is married with five children and six grandchildren.
VACCINE CONVERSATION: Gov. Kim Reynolds came away from a meeting with federal officials and pharmaceutical executives hopeful the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations for Iowa nursing home residents and staff will improve.
Reynolds told reporters Thursday she was unhappy with the speed of vaccine deployment under a federal agreement with Walgreens, CVS and a regional chain called Community Pharmacy.
More than 60,000 nursing home residents and staff have been vaccinated, but Iowa’s governor said those in charge of the vaccination rollout have to do better.
Reynolds’ spokesman said Thursday’s conference call with Operation Warp Speed officials and executives from the two national pharmacy was an opportunity for governors across the country to voice their concerns and frustration with the LTC Pharmacy Partnership.
“They were promised better responsiveness, transparency and efficiency going forward but Iowa will monitor progress and continue to follow up if improvement is not seen,” according to Reynolds’ office.
MILLER COMMENTS ON GARLAND, CAPITOL MAYHEM: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Friday that events in Washington, D.C., this week demonstrated to Americans the importance of the rule of law and the danger to democracy when it breaks down.
“One of the bright spots of this historic week is President-elect Joe Biden’s selection of Merrick Garland” as U.S. attorney general,” he said.
“As our next president has made clear, the attorney general is the people’s lawyer, not the president’s. Judge Garland and his team will follow the facts and the law and serve and protect the American people with integrity.
“He is an ideal choice to restore the respect, credibility, and independence of the Department of Justice, as well as the re-establish the pride of its career public servants after their work had been denigrated by President Trump,” Miller said.
Also, Iowa’s attorney general said Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in the loss of life and the injuries to law enforcement officers and others, were “horrifying” and an “act of insurrection.” Miller said America’s democracy suffered “an enormous injury, and our nation needs healing.”
TWO PRISON INMATES DIE: Officials with the state Department of Corrections said Friday that two prison inmates have died.
William James Gibson, 70, was pronounced dead due to natural causes (not COVID-related) around 5 a.m. Friday at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.
Gibson had been serving a 30-year sentence for multiple convictions from Buchanan County as a habitual offender. He began serving his sentence on Dec. 20, 2019.
Also, DOC officials said Jessie Joseph Gonzales, 67, was pronounced dead due to complications related to COVID-19 at 4:55 p.m. Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Gonzales originally was incarcerated at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. He had been serving a 25-year sentence for a drug-related crime conviction from Polk County. His sentence began on Feb. 25, 2020.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.