Capitol Digest: Licensing reform, Senate floor updates

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:
LICENSING REFORM: Members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee passed legislation on a party-line vote Thursday that seeks to grant professional licenses, certificates and registrations to people licensed in other states to work in Iowa.
Proponents say SF 2393 is needed to bring comprehensive occupational licensing reform to a state that has battled a shortage of skilled workers until the COVID-19 epidemic shuttered businesses and left thousands of workers without a job.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed changes, and business groups claim Iowa has burdensome occupational licensing regimes that put it at a competitive disadvantage. They say reform is needed in areas of reciprocity, review of licenses and licensing boards, and fee waiver policies, among other things.
On Thursday, Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, offered an amendment striking the bill’s original language that he said has been a year in the making. He said the revised bill — which is slated to take effect upon enactment — clarifies intent that unlicensed individuals who have work experience in an occupation or profession will be able to use those experience hours as a condition on an initial licensure application in Iowa.
“The whole intent of this piece of legislation is to remove barriers that stand in the way of individuals wanting to enter our workplace,” he said.
Democrats on the committee voted against the plan in committee with hopes of improving the bill when it reaches the full Senate for debate.
SENATE FLOOR ACTION: The Iowa Senate voted 48-1 on Thursday to send Gov. Kim Reynolds legislation intended to aid students, teachers and parents to deal with disruptive classroom behavior and increased reports of violence in K-12 schools in Iowa.
SF 2360 sets up pilot projects for improving classroom environments and for providing legal representation for families involved with the state Department of Human Services.
Along with offering specialized spaces in school districts with smaller class sizes and more individualized attention, the legislation provides guidelines for actions school employees can take to address violent student behavior and provides funding for standardized training and employee protections from disciplinary action by a school. “Will therapeutic classrooms solve everything? No, but it’s another tool,” said Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha.
In other action, senators voted 49-0 to send SF 2356 to the governor’s desk. It directs the state Board of Education, in collaboration with the Iowa Reading Research Center, to adopt rules for standards and procedures for the approval of teacher preparation programs by July 1, 2022. It also requires the department to have at least one full-time equivalent position to provide guidance and assistance and creates the Iowa Dyslexia Board to oversee implementation of dyslexia instruction in Iowa and make recommendations for continued improvement on instruction.
