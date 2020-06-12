Capitol Digest: Licensing reform, Senate floor updates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:

LICENSING REFORM: Members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee passed legislation on a party-line vote Thursday that seeks to grant professional licenses, certificates and registrations to people licensed in other states to work in Iowa.

Proponents say SF 2393 is needed to bring comprehensive occupational licensing reform to a state that has battled a shortage of skilled workers until the COVID-19 epidemic shuttered businesses and left thousands of workers without a job.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed changes, and business groups claim Iowa has burdensome occupational licensing regimes that put it at a competitive disadvantage. They say reform is needed in areas of reciprocity, review of licenses and licensing boards, and fee waiver policies, among other things.

On Thursday, Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, offered an amendment striking the bill’s original language that he said has been a year in the making. He said the revised bill — which is slated to take effect upon enactment — clarifies intent that unlicensed individuals who have work experience in an occupation or profession will be able to use those experience hours as a condition on an initial licensure application in Iowa.