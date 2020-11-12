Capitol Digest: Langholz moves to AG office, new 2nd Judicial District judge, more school COVID-19 waivers

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:
REYNOLDS’ LEGAL COUNSEL MOVES TO ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE: Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Thursday that senior legal counsel Sam Langholz plans to leave the governor’s office and take a new position with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller at the end of the month.
“Sam is a brilliant legal mind, and he was an instrumental part of my team. As senior legal counsel, he brought unmatched talent and professionalism in service to the people of Iowa,” said Reynolds, a Republican.
Langholz, a Clear Lake native who now lives in Ankeny, joined the governor’s office in July 2018. He previously served as the state’s public defender and in the administrations of Reynolds and former Gov. Terry Branstad as chief administrative law judge of the Administrative Hearings Division of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Miller, a Democrat, said Langholz will work as an assistant attorney general focusing on civil litigation and appellate work.
JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS: Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen named two new chief judges Thursday.
Christensen appointed District Judge Lars Anderson of Iowa City to serve as chief judge of the 6th Judicial District in east-central Iowa.
Anderson succeeds Chief Judge Patrick Grady, who will retire Dec. 31.
The 6th Judicial District consists of Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Tama counties. The district has 13 district judges, eight district associate judges, 17 part-time magistrates and 174 employees.
Also Thursday, Christensen appointed District Court Judge James Drew of Hampton as chief judge of the 2nd Judicial District.
Drew succeeds Chief Judge Kurt Wilke, who will retire Dec. 31.
The 2nd Judicial District, the largest geographic district, consists of 22 counties: Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. The district has 17 District Court judges, 11 district associate court judges, five senior judges, 29 part-time magistrates, and 161 employees.
SCHOOL COVID-19 WAIVERS: The state Department of Education now has granted waivers to 43 school districts in Iowa seeking to switch students to remote learning because of outbreaks of the novel coronavirus. Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said Thursday the department received another 19 waiver requests Tuesday, and all met the state’s guidance criteria of at least 10 percent student absenteeism and/or a COVID-19 positivity rate above 15 percent in their counties to temporarily move to online instruction.
Since Nov. 1, Lebo said, about 9.6 percent of the 446 public and nonpublic schools and 1,300 school buildings have sought waivers.
The DOE director said her agency plans to hold a webinar Friday to inform school superintendents of their options in dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.
She said local officials have flexibility in deciding whether to immediately transition to remote learning for 48 hours while awaiting a state waiver decision or to move one or more grade levels or sections of a building to remote instruction without state approval.
PARTS OF IOWA ARE DRY: State officials on Thursday said parts of Iowa continue to face dry conditions, especially in western counties.
The latest water summary issued by the state Department of Natural Resources indicated that rainfall in Iowa was almost an inch below normal in October, averaging 1.66 inches over the state.
“While October saw some improvement in conditions in the state, overall the precipitation was below normal,” said Tim Hall, the DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources.
“As we move into normally drier months, replenishment of soil moisture and shallow groundwater becomes more challenging. We continue to hope for normal to wetter than normal conditions over the next couple of months.”
While about one-third of the state is free from drought and dryness, Hall said drought conditions and shallow groundwater supplies remain a concern in northwest and west-central Iowa.
October rainfall was below normal. The October precipitation map shows wetter than average conditions in eastern Iowa, with more than 2 inches of precipitation in a few northeastern counties. But precipitation fell 1 to 2 inches short over much of the state.
That leaves a swath of low stream flows in the middle of the state, while conditions are normal throughout most of Iowa, according to the latest survey. It can be found at iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.
