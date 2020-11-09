Capitol Digest: Iowa Gala next month, groups seek more eviction relief, ag grants awarded

GROUPS SEEK MORE EVICTION RELIEF: Representatives of civil rights organizations and community service providers have asked Gov. Kim Reynolds to authorize additional funding to prevent Iowans from being evicted from their homes.

Earlier this year, the governor created the $22 million Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program, which provided up to four months of rental payments to landlords on behalf of households struggling to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting unemployment and drops in income.

She then authorized an additional $9 million to the fund, which was quickly depleted. Now she is being asked to add more money to the fund and to commit to sustained efforts to prevent eviction, housing instability and homelessness.

In a letter to Reynolds, the coalition is asking the governor to add at least $80 million to Iowa’s eviction prevention fund to help families remain stably housed and help property owners avoid bankruptcy.