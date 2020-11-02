Capitol Digest: Iowa economic indicators up, state emergency money allocations and more

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:

IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS UP: State Department of Revenue officials reported Monday that the Iowa Leading Indicators Index rose slightly in September, marking the second monthly increase since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in March.

The index — a measure constructed to signal economic turning points — stood at 103.4 in September compared to a revised 103.2 in August, according to state officials. Overall, the index has decreased 2.9 percent from February — the last month before the coronavirus quarantines began in Iowa.

Five of the eight components contributed positively: the new orders index, residential building permits, diesel fuel consumption, the national yield spread, and the Iowa stock market index. However, average manufacturing hours, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), and the agricultural futures profits index were negative components that dragged down the index, state officials said.

The Iowa non-farm employment coincident index recorded a 0.49 percent decrease in September, the 10th straight month of decline and the sixth largest one-month drop in the 20-year history of the index behind only the months of April 2020 through August 2020.