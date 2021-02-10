Capitol Digest: Iowa economic indicators up, left-lane loitering, housing bills advance and more

from Tuesday:

COMPENSATION BOARDS: HF 125, which would abolish compensation boards that recommend salaries for county elected officials, was advanced to the full House Local Government Committee.

Under current law, a county compensation board annually make salary recommendations for the salaries of members of the board of supervisors, county attorney, sheriff, treasurer, auditor and recorder that are subject to adoption by the supervisors.

The bill and SF 77, which are similar to bills introduced nearly every year, would give supervisors sole responsibility for setting the salaries.

The Farm Bureau Federation supported the bill, but other interest groups warned it could make setting salaries more political. Compensation boards were created to make the process less political, said Rep. David Maxwell, R-Gibson.

He agreed with a recommendation for reviewing the role of compensations boards because “most laws we pass eventually have repercussions sometime.”