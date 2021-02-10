Capitol Digest: Iowa economic indicators up, left-lane loitering, housing bills advance and more

from Tuesday:
COMPENSATION BOARDS: HF 125, which would abolish compensation boards that recommend salaries for county elected officials, was advanced to the full House Local Government Committee.
Under current law, a county compensation board annually make salary recommendations for the salaries of members of the board of supervisors, county attorney, sheriff, treasurer, auditor and recorder that are subject to adoption by the supervisors.
The bill and SF 77, which are similar to bills introduced nearly every year, would give supervisors sole responsibility for setting the salaries.
The Farm Bureau Federation supported the bill, but other interest groups warned it could make setting salaries more political. Compensation boards were created to make the process less political, said Rep. David Maxwell, R-Gibson.
He agreed with a recommendation for reviewing the role of compensations boards because “most laws we pass eventually have repercussions sometime.”
ECONOMIC INDICATORS UP: Officials with the Department of Revenue say Iowa’s Leading Indicators Index increased to 104.2 in December from 103.8 in November, marking the fifth time in the last six months the index has increased since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa. Overall, six of the eight components contributed positively to Iowa’s economic outlook, and December was the third straight month since last February that the index did not show recessionary signals.
State officials say the index was constructed to signal economic turning points that point to a coming contraction and current signs suggest employment growth in Iowa will improve over the next three to six months. The six positive components in December were residential building permits, the Iowa Stock Market Index, the new orders index, average manufacturing hours, the national yield spread, and the agricultural futures profits index.
Diesel fuel consumption and average weekly unemployment claims (inverted) were the two components that contributed negatively to the index, state officials noted.
Also, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Iowa unemployment rate decreased to 3.1 percent in December from a revised 3.8 percent in November. The state’s jobless rate was only 2.8 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7 percent in December.
“The drop in December’s unemployment rate, as well as the increase of an additional 22,800 Iowans finding work, is a good sign for Iowa’s economic recovery,” said Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development director.
LEFT-LANE LOITERING: HF 157, which was approved by the House Transportation Committee, 17-2, would add a $135 penalty for drivers who “loiter” in the left lane of highways with four or more lanes.
Left-lane “camping” is addressed in Iowa law, but there is no penalty, said Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake. Law enforcement officials have told him adding a penalty may help maintain traffic flow and safety by keeping the left lane open for passing.
Many truck companies regulate the speed of their vehicles, Worthan said, which can lead to traffic backups when a truck doing 67.8 mph passes one traveling at 68.2 mph.
“That takes long enough to frustrate a whole lot of people,” Worthan said. “This might make those folks think twice about pulling out in the left lane and impeding traffic, especially on a football Saturday on I-80.”
“I’m OK with the bill,” said Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, “but it’s probably not the most pressing thing we’re going to do this year.”
HOUSING BILL ADVANCES: Members of the Senate Local Government Committee on Tuesday gave bipartisan support to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to expand affordable housing options in Iowa.
SSB 1142 would create up to $15 million annually in new tax credits for developers of low-income housing as well as remove the $3 million cap on revenue for local housing trust funds — allowing more money to flow to those agencies.
Other provisions of the bill would double workforce housing tax incentives from $25 million to $50 million for four years, with $20 million set aside for small cities.
The measure also would double the brownfield/grayfield tax credit to $20 million — which is used to redevelop properties that have environmental hazards — and would create a standing disaster housing assistance program, which would include eviction prevention services during a disaster.
SSB 1142 also establishes a downtown loan guarantee program to encourage reinvestment in Main Street areas, as long as developments include a housing component.
“It’s a variety of tax credit programs and loan guarantees, and it’s designed to target a variety of housing,” said Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids, who noted that Iowa will need an estimated 47,000 additional homes by 2030.
Backers said the bill still must go through the Ways and Means Committee process and likely will face some revisions en route to the governor’s desk this session.
IVH COMMANDANT OVERSIGHT: Republican members of a Senate Veterans Affairs subcommittee Tuesday promoted legislation that seeks to place a four-year limit on the term a commandant can serve at the Iowa Veterans Home subject to reappointment by the governor and confirmation by the Iowa Senate.
Along with setting a time certain limit, SSB 1097 prohibits any person appointed as commandant at the Marshalltown nursing facility before July 1 from serving after July 1 until that person is reappointed by the governor and reconfirmed by the Senate.
Timon Oujiri, a retired Army colonel from Cedar Rapids, has served in the post since his appointment by then-Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds in May 2017.
Sen. James Carlin, R-Sioux City, said the proposal seeks to provide more legislative oversight and place a “term certain” on a position that is “open ended.”
Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, noted concerns she received indicating the change would cause “turmoil” and disrupt current IVH operations in choosing not to support the bill.
Carlin said he had not discussed the study bill with the governor, but he and subcommittee member Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center, had concerns about IVH policies that merited more “checks and balances” than currently afforded.
“This is just us doing our job,” said Carlin. “You have to have oversight to ensure the safety of the residents, that’s all.”
SUPER BOWL WAGERING: Iowa gamblers wagered about $16.3 million on last Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl.
That’s the unofficial estimate voluntarily reported to the state Racing and Gaming Commission by Iowa’s state-licensed casinos that have contracts with sportsbooks under a state law in effect since August 2019 that legalized sports betting in Iowa.
Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko said his agency does not receive specific data on individual events but asked Iowa’s sports betting operators to voluntarily report their unaudited Super Bowl handle. Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association confirmed the industry’s projected wagering handle of $16.3 million.
Ohorilko said that likely is the most money legally wagered on a single sporting event.
“We don’t know for certain, but last year’s voluntary report was $6.5 million for the Super Bowl. Given that $16.3 million is a huge portion of what we see most months, our best guess is that it is the largest to date,” he said.
Last week state gambling regulators reported that Iowans wagered a monthly record of $149.5 million in January with college and professional football playoffs in full swing and sportsbooks flourishing without in-person registration requirements.
CHANGING STATIONS: HF 33, which would begin a pilot project to install adult changing facilities at highway rest stops, was approved 19-0 by the House Transportation Committee.
Changing stations designed to accommodate disabled adults will provide “a measure of dignity to take care of this private need,” Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, told the committee.
“Clearly this is important to a lot of families who have a need for a changing table,” added co-sponsor Rep. Kristin Sunde, D-West Des Moines.
The lack of adult changing stations causes people to tend to family members on public restroom floors, in vehicles or wait until they find appropriate facilities, advocates have said about the bill.
Similar legislation was approved 100-0 by the House in 2020, but was never taken up by the Senate after the session was suspended due to COVID-19.