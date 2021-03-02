Capitol Digest: Improving Mississippi River Basin, medical malpractice caps advance and more

The bill must clear the full committee yet this week to survive a “funnel” deadline requiring policy bills to clear at least one committee to remain eligible for consideration yet this session.

ETHICS COMPLAINT DISMISSED: Members of the House Ethics Committee voted Monday to dismiss a Feb. 4 complaint against Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, over a comment he posted on Facebook.

A Tama resident filed a complaint over a note in which Fisher indicated Republicans would prevail in 2020 election disputes in part because “our side has the guns.”

While some committee members called the incident “regrettable,” they said it did not rise to the level of an ethics violation under House rules.

“I would say it’s always good to err on the side of free speech,” said Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, who felt sanctioning a representative in this case would set a dangerous precedent.