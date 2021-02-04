Capitol Digest: Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, county cybersecurity grants, opioid settlements, tax help

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:
TREASURE HUNT: Each year, the state treasurer’s Great Iowa Treasure Hunt returns millions of dollars in unclaimed property to rightful owners. In addition to money, the program is safekeeping forgotten or lost safe deposit boxes, according to Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.
Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner. In Iowa, the assets are safeguarded in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt until the owner or heir of the property is found.
Common forms of unclaimed property include forgotten savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, unpaid life insurance benefits, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents. The program has returned more than $292 million in unclaimed property since Fitzgerald created it in 1983.
For more information, visit Great Iowa Treasure Hunt — Iowa Unclaimed Property official website.
SECURE THE VOTE: The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office will provide grants of $10,000 to each county for election cybersecurity enhancements, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced.
The funding comes from a federal grant through the Help America Vote Act.
In 2020, the office adopted several new administrative rules to strengthen the security of Iowa’s elections. The rules cover guidelines such as the development of incident response plans, reporting requirements and improved password strength.
They also mandate that counties use cyber hygiene scans, assessments and tools from the Iowa Office of Chief Information Officer and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security unless the county already receives similar services from a private vendor.
The vast majority of Iowa’s county election websites have moved to the .gov domain after Pate authorized payments to reimburse counties for the transition. The .gov domain assures voters they are receiving election information from a trusted source.
OPIOID SETTLEMENT: Iowa will receive $4,677,279 over five years as part of a settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Co., over its role in fueling the opioid epidemic.
Attorney General Tom Miller joined the coalition of attorneys general from 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories in the $573 million settlement, which resolves investigations into the company’s role in helping opioid companies promote their drugs.
The settlement, after payment of costs, will be used to abate problems caused by opioids, including paying for substance abuse treatment services for Iowans.
This is the first multistate opioid settlement to result in a substantial payment to the states to address the epidemic.
The opioid epidemic continues to take a toll on Iowa, Miller said. Preliminary data from mid-2020 show more than a 30 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths over 2019, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In addition, there has been a substantial increase in emergency and long-term care for people with opioid overdose and opioid use disorder over the last 20 years.
TAX HELP: The Iowa Department of Revenue is reminding Iowans of its resources available to help them with filing their tax returns.
The department will begin processing returns at the same time as the IRS — Feb. 12 — because Iowa taxpayers are required to provide their federal return with their Iowa return. Iowa income tax returns are due April 30.
The Department of Revenue website is a starting point to find tax forms and answers to tax questions. Filing Made Easy Filing Made Easy explains the filing process and includes information on how to file.
Last year, the department announced goals to process refunds in 30 days and to shorten wait times of customer calls. Refunds averaged 30 days or less throughout the tax season, and phone call wait times decreased.