Capitol Digest: Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, county cybersecurity grants, opioid settlements, tax help

The settlement, after payment of costs, will be used to abate problems caused by opioids, including paying for substance abuse treatment services for Iowans.

This is the first multistate opioid settlement to result in a substantial payment to the states to address the epidemic.

The opioid epidemic continues to take a toll on Iowa, Miller said. Preliminary data from mid-2020 show more than a 30 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths over 2019, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In addition, there has been a substantial increase in emergency and long-term care for people with opioid overdose and opioid use disorder over the last 20 years.

TAX HELP: The Iowa Department of Revenue is reminding Iowans of its resources available to help them with filing their tax returns.

The department will begin processing returns at the same time as the IRS — Feb. 12 — because Iowa taxpayers are required to provide their federal return with their Iowa return. Iowa income tax returns are due April 30.