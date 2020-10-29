Capitol Digest: Gov. Reynolds gets criminal justice reform report, Iowa disaster response recognized

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:
GOVERNOR GETS CRIMINAL JUSTICE REPORT: Gov. Kim Reynolds received a final criminal justice reform report Thursday that included a recommended statutory prohibition on disparate treatment in law enforcement activities, requiring data collection on race and ethnicity in law enforcement stops and analysis of that data.
The recommendations came from a panel the governor charged with making recommendations for building an unbiased criminal justice system in Iowa.
“Taken together, these recommendations would represent another historic step forward in Iowa’s leadership in civil rights and criminal justice reform,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to reviewing the committee’s recommendations as I lay out my 2021 legislative agenda and move criminal justice reform forward.”
The panel, led by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, advised that Iowa should ban disparate treatment by law enforcement and begin collecting data statewide to analyze racial profiling.
Previously, the committee laid out a “second chances” plan to help formerly incarcerated Iowans build a pathway out of prison that would lead to stronger reintegration into civil society.
SAFE HAVEN BABY: Iowa Department of Human Services announced Thursday that a baby girl, born Oct. 12, was released to DHS custody, marking the 47th time it has used the state’s safe haven procedure since the law went into effect.
Through Iowa’s Safe Haven law, parents, or their authorized representatives, can leave infants age 30 days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment. Specific details are withheld to protect the identity of the parents and the children.
“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, administrator of the DHS adult, children and family services division.
“We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”
The Safe Haven procedure prioritizes the health and physical safety of the infants, as well as the anonymity of the parents or authorized individuals who relinquish custody of the child, according to state officials.
The Safe Haven law was approved in the wake of a high-profile case in 2001 involving a teen mother in Eastern Iowa who killed her home-delivered newborn.
Infants who are safe haven babies are placed with approved foster or adoptive families.
DISASTER RESPONSE RECOGNITION: Officials in Iowa’s Office of the Chief Information Officer say the state has been recognized as a leader in disaster recovery by the 2020 Digital States Survey.
Iowa received a “B” grade in the survey, which praised the state for ongoing investment in broadband infrastructure, master data management projects, cybersecurity initiatives and digital citizen engagement, according to an OCIO news release.
Iowa and two other states were praised for “the ability to recover from and maintain continuous IT and business operations during disasters and crisis conditions.”
Organizers say the Digital States Survey highlights best and emerging technology practices that serve as models and can be shared across state borders. The report can be found at govtech.com/computing/Digital-States-Survey-2020-Cloud-Is-More-Critical-Than-Ever.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette
Miss a day, miss a lot. Catch up on the news you might have missed this week:
Few new details have come to light since Wednesday, when a car belonging to Ethan Kazmerzak, a Hampton man who has been missing since 2013, wa…
Human remains have been found inside a car belonging to Ethan Kazmerzak, a Hampton man who has been missing since 2013.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's number of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations continued to surge higher Wednesday as medical profess…
If someone were to drive down South Federal Avenue in Mason City, it wouldn't take them a long time at all to see signage for the Cerro Gordo …
No. 3 Dike-New Hartford was able to advance over Lake Mills in the Class 2A, Region 5 finals on Wednesday night.
Sen. Chuck Grassley still expects Congress to approve another round of pandemic relief, but when that happens could depend on the outcome of the 2020 election.
The county is now at 337 active cases and 27 deaths. The increase this week was larger than the total cases from March through mid-June.
Mason City Board of Education director Kristine Cassel is stepping down from her position on the board. The move was announced earlier this week, and will be discussed at Thursday’s special board meeting.
The conversations are happening and some innovative programming has resulted. But there's room -- and a need -- for more.
The Class 3A, No. 1 Osage volleyball team is ranked as the top team in the state for a reason. And when push comes to shove, the Green Devils are capable of showing exactly why they’re so good.
Greenfield recently tested negative for COVID as part of her regular testing, and is undergoing further tests, the campaign said.
A lot was on the line on Tuesday night at Central Springs. Bragging rights between Top of Iowa Conference division champions, a win in a rivalry game and a trip to the state tournament hung in the balance.
Randy Feenstra, Republican candidate for Congress in Iowa's fourth district, made a stop in Mason City on Tuesday, alongside Sen. Chuck Grassl…
"It's been tough. We're down...but we'll make it because I'm stubborn."
"There is no guarantee that we are better off in making this move."
National Trump Car Cruise Day was Sunday and the North Iowa Trump Car Cruise hit the road on Sunday afternoon, after gathering in the Sears pa…
History in the making.
Mitchell County has reported its first death due to COVID-19.
The past week in Cerro Gordo County was the worst for new positive COVID cases since the peaks in the summertime.
As John and Carolyn Hanson sat inside a warm building adjacent to the property where ground would later be broken on the John V. Hanson Career…
Motorists won’t be able to access Buddy Holly Place from Eighth Avenue North to U.S. Highway 18 in Clear Lake for at least the next week.
With fall fully in effect, downed brush and leaves are now more commonplace in Cerro Gordo County. It's time for some cleanup.
