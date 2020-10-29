Capitol Digest: Gov. Reynolds gets criminal justice reform report, Iowa disaster response recognized

SAFE HAVEN BABY: Iowa Department of Human Services announced Thursday that a baby girl, born Oct. 12, was released to DHS custody, marking the 47th time it has used the state’s safe haven procedure since the law went into effect.

Through Iowa’s Safe Haven law, parents, or their authorized representatives, can leave infants age 30 days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment. Specific details are withheld to protect the identity of the parents and the children.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, administrator of the DHS adult, children and family services division.

“We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”