CAPITOL DIGEST: Felon voting rights, COVID-19 protocols, prison inmate dies

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: A state senator from Black Hawk County has berated his GOP colleagues for failing to abide by social distancing, wear protective face shields or take other precautions intended to avoid the spread of coronavirus while the Legislature works to complete its 2020 session in Des Moines.

Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, took to the Senate floor Wednesday evening to express his displeasure and disappointment with legislators ignoring guidelines for large gatherings set by Gov. Kim Reynolds and state public health officials.

“None of you are doing what she said she had trust in that we were going to do. We are the Iowa Senate, we are legislators, we should be setting a positive example,” said Dotzler, who expressed concern over contracting COVID-19 while in Des Moines and possibly exposing his 90-year-old mother when he returns to Waterloo.

“This virus is still out there,” he said. “Maybe you don’t give a hoot about your relatives but I do.”

Wednesday’s floor debate featured some heated debates, and Dotzler said senators not wearing masks in the Capitol potential were “shedding” contagious virus when they spoke.