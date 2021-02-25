Capitol Digest: Felon voting, public safety and police officer protections, tourism secret and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021:
SLIPPERY SLOPE: Granting immunity from liability to commercial property owners who make their property available to the public for wintertime recreational activities is a legal “slippery slope,” a lawmaker warned Wednesday.
The exemption would not apply if the property owner promoted, advertised or charged a fee to use a sledding hill, for example.
However, Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, said the wording of the bill appeared to provide a way to protect the property owner as well as a person who rents the property to operate a sledding business on it. In that case, neither party could be held responsible for injuries or damages.
House File 273 was proposed to protect a property owner who allows others to enjoy winter recreational activities. If the property owner can show the injury or damages occurred from voluntary activities and from the normal and expected risks inherent in the activity, the owner would be exempt from liability.
The House Judiciary subcommittee advanced the bill with the acknowledgment it needs improvement.
FELON VOTING: The House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved a resolution calling for an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to restore voting rights for felons who have discharged their sentences.
House Study Bill 143 was approved with minimal discussion and now is eligible for consideration by the full House. A companion bill in the Senate has been assigned to a subcommittee.
In August 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order restoring voting rights to tens of thousands of Iowans with felony convictions. Until then, Iowa was the only state that permanently banned felons from voting unless they appealed directly to the governor to have those rights restored.
PUBLIC SAFETY PROTECTIONS: Bills intended to protect public safety and police officers cleared the Senate State Government Committee on Wednesday.
Senators voted 11-4 in support of legislation intended to “back the blue” in Iowa by attempting to prevent local entities from “defunding” police departments.
Under Senate Study Bill 1203, local government entities would be ineligible to receive any state funds if their elected officials reduced the budget of their law enforcement agency unless they reduce their total budget by an equal or larger amount.
The city or county also could provide “sufficient justification” to the state Department of Management — which would set rules for the new arrangement — for cutting its public safety budget.
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, cited concerns over circumstances in Minneapolis as reasons why the action was needed in Iowa.
Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, expressed concern the bill’s “backwards logic” would pit police against fire in local budgeting decisions due to a “perilous strategy” by legislators to “score a political point.”
Also Wednesday, the committee voted 10-5 to provide “qualified immunity” to police officers in a way Cournoyer said would strengthen Iowa’s legal standard but Boulton contended likely would be nullified by the courts for not meeting a standard that officers acted “with all due care” in the line of duty.
TOURISM SECRET: One final bill that passed the Senate State Government Committee on Wednesday, 9-5 with one “present” vote would appropriate $7 million for tourism marketing by a nonprofit organization that Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, told committee members he could not name without consulting with the state’s Economic Development Authority.
“I really think this is bad, bad, bad policy,” said Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, who asked that Senate Study Bill 1171 be referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee for further study.
Before final passage, Johnson said all but $2 million would go to the state authority that houses Iowa’s tourism division.
