Capitol Digest: Felon voting, public safety and police officer protections, tourism secret and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021:

SLIPPERY SLOPE: Granting immunity from liability to commercial property owners who make their property available to the public for wintertime recreational activities is a legal “slippery slope,” a lawmaker warned Wednesday.

The exemption would not apply if the property owner promoted, advertised or charged a fee to use a sledding hill, for example.

However, Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, said the wording of the bill appeared to provide a way to protect the property owner as well as a person who rents the property to operate a sledding business on it. In that case, neither party could be held responsible for injuries or damages.