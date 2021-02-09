Capitol Digest: Factory farms, rural funding grants, Citibank refunds to Iowans and more

Dickey replaces Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, who was sworn in as a provisional member of the U.S. House of Representatives last month.

UNUSUAL JANUARY WEATHER: State officials say January in Iowa was marked by above-normal precipitation and above-average temperatures — an unusual feature for a month that usually is the driest of the year.

Technical staff from state and federal agencies that compile a monthly water summary report that temperatures in January averaged 4 degrees above normal for the month, with 1.27 inches of precipitation — a total that was 0.35 of an inch above normal.

However, abnormal dryness and drought conditions remained generally unchanged through January. Under the snow, the shallow soils are dry enough that there is the potential for drought issues later this spring, according to Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“Despite the abundance of snow in January, there is concern over dry soils in western parts of the state,” Hall said. “A dry spring could be problematic for parts of the state.”