Capitol Digest: EPA renewable fuels reversal, public weighs in on election changes and more

Shaw said the RFS exemption program was intended to be a tool to provide temporary relief to truly small refineries.

“It has been abused for far too long,” he said. “Hopefully, this signals an end to the dark days of undermining the RFS through illegal exemptions and waivers, and we can look forward to the law being applied in a way that actually grows demand for ethanol and biodiesel blends as was always intended.”

PUBLIC WEIGHS IN ON VOTING CHANGES: More than two dozen Iowans spoke at an hourlong public hearing on sweeping legislation that would dramatically alter how Iowa’s elections are run, including by significantly reducing the state’s early voting period.

Out of the 28 Iowans who spoke on the bill, only nine spoke in support. The ratio was even more lopsided online, where just 11 wrote in support against 877 who wrote in opposition to the bill.