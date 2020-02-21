Capitol Digest: Drawing blood, animal exhibitions, unemployment benefits, supervisor salaries and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020:
BLOOD DRAW: The House Public Safety Committee unanimously approved HSB 610 after amending it to create a working group to of state agencies, medical examiners and the funeral industry to make recommendations on drawing blood from drivers who dies in fatal traffic crashes.
The Department of Public Safety wants to collect data on alcohol- and drug-impaired driving to give legislators and policymakers more information on which to base decisions, according to a spokesman. As states approve either medical marijuana or recreational marijuana, having the data “is going to allow for better decisions to be made.”
In many cases, especially single-vehicle fatalities, if there is no criminal prosecution, blood is not drawn to be tested for controlled substances, according to the department.
The working group will develop protocols for drawing blood from the deceased and sharing the information, Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, said.
WORKING ANIMALS: The Senate Agriculture Committee passed a bill that would prohibit local governments from blocking animal exhibitions like county fairs, 4-H exhibitions, rodeos and circuses.
Before passing Senate Study Bill 3180, Senators amended it to make clear the legislation is not designed to impact pets.
“We’ve seen some of these activities across the country where youth … have been prevented from showing their livestock at an exhibition based on someone’s personal beliefs. We want to prevent that here in Iowa,” said Sen. Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone. “Iowa is still a strong agricultural state.”
The committee also advanced legislation that would create a new charge of food operation trespassing. Under Senate Study Bill 3171, the new crime would be considered an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by a fine between $625 and $6,250, plus confinement for up to 2 years.
By passing through the ag committee, the bills remain alive for this session.
UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: Senate Republicans advanced a proposal from the state workforce department that would reduce the amount and duration of some unemployment benefits.
Under Senate Study Bill 3026, unemployment benefits for workers at factories that go out of business would be reduced from 50 percent of their wages to 33 percent. Also struck by the bill are an extra 26 weeks of benefits for unemployed workers while the state’s “off” indicator is active.
The department requested the legislation in order to streamline overlap of two different unemployment programs.
Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, said those kinds of unemployment benefits helped the residents of Newton and the businesses in that community after the closure of the Maytag plant there, and Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids, said the same of the closure of a printing plant in Cedar Rapids.
“You are really not only hurting the individual,” Dotzler said, “you are hurting the communities.”
The proposal passed the Senate Labor and Business Committee along party lines, with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing. With its passage ahead of this week’s legislative deadline, the bill remained eligible for further consideration.
PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE: The Senate Labor and Business Committee passed on a party-line vote a proposal to grant professional licensure to workers licensed in other states.
Democrats said they supported the initial proposal in Senate File 2114, but that they oppose an amendment to allow non-licensed workers from other states to count work experience toward education requirements for their Iowa licensure.
By passing the committee ahead of this week’s legislative deadline, the proposal remained eligible for further consideration this session.
INTERNET PRIVACY: The Senate Commerce Committee approved a proposal to allow individuals to request that some personal information be removed from the internet.
Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, said the intent is to offer Iowans some privacy on the internet. But opponents, which include the state attorney general’s office, ACLU and Iowa Newspaper Association, raised concerns about a lack of clarity in the bill about what type of information would be subject to removal.
Nunn said he agrees that the proposal needs work, but urged lawmakers to support it in order to continue the conversation. Senate File 2236 passed through the committee, keeping it alive ahead of this week’s legislative deadline.
WORKPLACE MARIJUANA RESTRICTIONS: Senate Republicans advanced a proposal that would state an employer’s right to regulate marijuana use by its employees.
The proposal passed the Senate Commerce Committee over objections from Democrats who said the law could be used to target workers who also are in the state’s medical cannabis program.
“I think that workplaces today are each able to establish what their drug testing priorities are (already),” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City. “What this bill does do, unfortunately, is it targets legal medical cannabis patients in Iowa. … An employer can fire them; it can basically create rules not allowing them access to what essentially is a legal product in Iowa. It discriminates against them.”
Republicans said the intent of Senate Study Bill 3188 is to help employers protect themselves in the infant stages of Iowa’s medical cannabis program. Legislators also are debating this year whether to expand the medical cannabis program.
“That’s a balance that we do need to have,” said Sen. Waylon Brown, R-Osage. “We need to have that conversation.”
SCHOOL ZONE SAFETY: Drivers caught writing, sending or viewing electronic messages while driving in a school zone would be subject to a $60 fine under HF 2153, which was approved by the House Public Safety Committee. That double the current fine.
A school zone would be an area contiguous to and including a highway for a distance of 200 feet in either direction of a school.
“I think we all would appreciate a stricter fine in school areas,” rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, said before the committee voted unanimously to send the proposal to the full House.
SUPERVISORS' SALARIES: County supervisors could be paid no more than the median household income of the county under HF 2035, which was approved on a party-line vote by the House State Government Committee.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Louie Zumbach, R-Coggon, in response to salaries paid Linn County supervisors. The median income there would be about $65,000. The county’s three supervisors are paid $115,726 a year.
Democrats on the committee didn’t think a problem in one county should be the basis for a state law.
“This makes no sense at all,” said Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, who called it offensive that the Legislature would tell voters how much county supervisors could be paid. If voters concerned about supervisors’ salaries, he said, they can voice their opinion at the ballot box.
“You’ve done everything you can to trample local control,” Hunter told Republicans.
However, Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, said Linn County citizens have tried to resolve the matter through elections, including increasing the number of supervisors and then reducing the board.
“They tried to resolve the matter over several years with elections,” he said. “They’re asking us for help.”
FELON VOTING RIGHTS: The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a proposal to define restitution as it would be employed in the restoration of voting rights for felons who complete their sentences.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a state constitutional amendment that would restore the voting rights of felons who complete their sentences. Senate Republicans have said if such a measure should pass, felons should meet certain requirements before having their voting rights restored.
The Senate proposal would require felons to complete their sentences, including parole and probation, and pay in full any court-ordered payments to victims.