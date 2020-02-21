Capitol Digest: Drawing blood, animal exhibitions, unemployment benefits, supervisor salaries and more

“I think we all would appreciate a stricter fine in school areas,” rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, said before the committee voted unanimously to send the proposal to the full House.

SUPERVISORS' SALARIES: County supervisors could be paid no more than the median household income of the county under HF 2035, which was approved on a party-line vote by the House State Government Committee.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Louie Zumbach, R-Coggon, in response to salaries paid Linn County supervisors. The median income there would be about $65,000. The county’s three supervisors are paid $115,726 a year.

Democrats on the committee didn’t think a problem in one county should be the basis for a state law.

“This makes no sense at all,” said Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, who called it offensive that the Legislature would tell voters how much county supervisors could be paid. If voters concerned about supervisors’ salaries, he said, they can voice their opinion at the ballot box.

“You’ve done everything you can to trample local control,” Hunter told Republicans.