Capitol Digest: DNR closings, Capitol building closes, Iowa economic update and more

Also, revenue officials said the late release of the January index reflects the delayed March 16 issuance of the annual benchmarking of manufacturing hours that triggered a downward revision in the December data.

Overall, four of the eight components of the index showed positive results — diesel fuel consumption, residential building permits, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), and the new orders index.

On the flip side, components contributing negatively to the index were average manufacturing hours, the Iowa stock market index, the agricultural futures profits index and the national yield spread.

State officials said the goal of the index is to signal turning points in the Iowa economy as measured by employment.

The report suggested that over the next three to six months, employment growth will weaken. But that was without gauging this month’s economic volatility caused by an expanding global coronavirus pandemic.

GOVERNOR SIGNS PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS’ BILL: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Wednesday that expands the roles of physician assistants in Iowa.