Capitol Digest: DNR closings, Capitol building closes, Iowa economic update and more

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
CAPITOL BUILDING CLOSED: Legislative branch officials said Wednesday the state Capitol building was closed to the public Wednesday and will remain closed until March 31.
At that time, House and Senate leadership will re-evaluate the status of the building.
The announcement followed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ action Tuesday in issuing a state public health disaster emergency limiting gatherings to 10 or less, and closing all restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and casinos to the public.
During the closure of the Statehouse, workers will be deep- cleaning the building starting this week.
State legislators returned to the Capitol on Monday to pass emergency measures and suspend their 2020 session for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The state Department of Revenue on Wednesday issued its latest Iowa Leading Indicators Index for January 2020 but with a caveat.
Due to the reporting lag time, the data did not account for recent economic changes resulting from the coronavirus global pandemic. Those effects will be reflected in later reports, the agency said.
In the meantime, the index decreased 0.3 percent to 106.5 in January — marking the largest one-month drop since December 2018.
Also, revenue officials said the late release of the January index reflects the delayed March 16 issuance of the annual benchmarking of manufacturing hours that triggered a downward revision in the December data.
Overall, four of the eight components of the index showed positive results — diesel fuel consumption, residential building permits, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), and the new orders index.
On the flip side, components contributing negatively to the index were average manufacturing hours, the Iowa stock market index, the agricultural futures profits index and the national yield spread.
State officials said the goal of the index is to signal turning points in the Iowa economy as measured by employment.
The report suggested that over the next three to six months, employment growth will weaken. But that was without gauging this month’s economic volatility caused by an expanding global coronavirus pandemic.
GOVERNOR SIGNS PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS’ BILL: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Wednesday that expands the roles of physician assistants in Iowa.
“Enabling physician assistants to better serve the health care needs of Iowans will result in better care in a more timely fashion,” Reynolds said in a statement. “As the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the strains it will place on our health care system, this will be yet another tool in our arsenal.”
Senate File 2357 gives physician assistants full prescriptive rights, legal protections similar to other health care professions, the ability to be reimbursed by Medicaid and a range of other patient-related changes.
TAX HELP AND POSSIBLE DELAYS: Officials with the Iowa Department of Revenue say they are changing the way their agency helps taxpayers in need of assistance as the state responds to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Taxpayers with questions about issues pertaining to Iowa taxes can call taxpayer services at (515) 281-3114 or 1-(800) 367-3388 or email the department at idr@iowa.gov, rather than visiting the agency’s office in the Hoover Building at the Iowa Capitol Complex in Des Moines.
State officials also anticipate the Internal Revenue Service may delay certain due dates for filing federal income tax returns. If and when that final decision is made at the federal level, the Iowa revenue department plans to change its deadlines.
Currently, the deadline for filing federal individual income tax returns is April 15 — though there is talk of giving taxpayers three additional months to pay income taxes owed, without penalty — and the deadline for filing Iowa individual income tax returns is April 30.
Additionally, state officials say the Iowa Property Assessment Appeal Board can be reached by email at paab@iowa.gov or by phone at (515) 725-0338.
Revenue department officials said Wednesday the agency’s hearings office and legal services and appeals division will remain open, though most of the staff is working remotely and the reduced in-office staff may impact response times.
Any in-person hearings scheduled with either an administrative law judge or the Department of Revenue director from March 16 through April 16 will be changed to telephonic hearings or continued to a later date.
DNR CANCELLATIONS: Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday they have closed the Olofson shooting range near Big Creek State Park and the Banner shooting range at Summerset State Park through March 31.
The closures are based on guidance from state and national health officials to avoid public gatherings of more than 10 people to impede the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa.
DNR officials also announced that the Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program and the Scholastic Action Target Program have canceled all practices and competitions, as well as all coaches training through April 30.
Our Environment: Winter 2019-2020
Stay in tune with the land you live on. These are some of our environmentally-related stories from winter of 2019-2020.
What will the weather look like in the year 2020? The answer might as well be one big shrug.
Lime Creek Nature Center is open again to the public after a number of enhancements were made to the interior of the building.
Mason City was just a couple degrees away from breaking a temperature record on Christmas Day.
Lime Creek Nature Center provides visitors of all ages hands-on education about our area’s wildlife and natural resources.
Take a video tour of the newly updated Lime Creek Nature Center, located immediately north of Mason City.
Numerous new displays and exhibits were recently installed at Lime Creek Nature Center.
Sub-zero temperatures. Drifting snow. Winds gusting to forty-five. Near zero visibility. How’s that for a chilling winter combo? But those wer…
The scene is timeless. At the edge of a shallow marsh, two hunters crouch in the cattails. The sunrise is fast approaching and a rising breeze…
I was beginning to feel the pressure. With the Thanksgiving holiday less than a week away, my turkey dinner was still running wild and free in…
For Iowa’s 70,000 archery deer hunting enthusiasts, November is the grandest month of the year. By now, the annual rut is slamming into overdr…
I heard the ducks before I saw them. Not the usual quacking normally associated with waterfowl, but rather the screeching “Whoo-eek, Whoo-eek”…
For about as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated with the birds of prey. And of all the hawks, falcons, and eagles there were to ch…
DULUTH, Mn. -- In the dense evergreen forests of America’s North Country, the fall raptor migration is gathering a full head of steam. Pouring…
A bald eagle flying a parallel path on a sunny afternoon provide wonderful live theater.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Southeastern South Dakota is only one heavy rain or snow storm away from major flooding this spring.