Capitol Digest: COVID-19's impact on roads, Gov. Reynolds moves news conference to Wednesday

A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest for Monday:
COVID-19 IMPACT ON ROADS: State revenue generated by the sale of fuel, vehicles and other transportation-related activities likely will be down by about $100 million through October because of the economic impacts of the coronavirus epidemic, state officials said Monday.
Stuart Anderson, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s planning, programming and modal division, said the initial projected loss of about $35 million per month resulting from a significant drop in travel and vehicle purchases when COVID-19 hit Iowa in March has rebounded in recent weeks, and the overall impact won’t be as bad as expected.
But the loss of $100 million still will affect the letting of projects by the state — which receives about half (47.5 percent) of the road-use tax fund proceeds.
The reduction also will mean a loss of about 32.5 percent to Iowa’s 99 counties and 20 percent to Iowa cities under the state’s tax distribution formula.
There is significant variability in the numbers, Anderson said, so the estimates could change.
The state DOT Commission is slated to take action Tuesday on a nearly $3.6 billion five-year transportation plan that includes more than $2 billion to modernize Iowa’s highway system and enhance safety features.
GOVERNOR RESCHEDULES NEWS BRIEFING: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday she will hold a news conference from the Iowa Capitol at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The governor originally had planned to conduct the briefing Tuesday forenoon. But she rescheduled “out of respect for the funeral of George Floyd,” which is slated to take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials in the governor’s office said her Wednesday news conference will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (1).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (2).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (3).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (4).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (5).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (6).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (7).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (8).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (9).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (10).jpg
#BlackLivesMatter protest Mason City June 5 (11).jpg
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.