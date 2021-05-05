Capitol Digest: Conservation funding, scheme stopper education, DNR fish survey data

Last fall, more than 3,500 farmers and landowners enrolled in the cost-share program.

SCHEME STOPPER: To help the public, business owners and future entrepreneurs avoid business schemes and other fraudulent practices or activities, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging them to check first with a new education effort from the National Association of Secretaries of State — #BizSchemeSOS.

The Secretary of State’s Office also can help people find helpful, accurate and up-to-date information on business services laws, filings, requirements and more.

“My office is the small-business portal for the state of Iowa,” Pate said. “There are bad actors out there who target small businesses with fraudulent information. I am encouraging Iowans to not fall victim to unnecessary fees or scare tactics. We are here to help.”

His office has business services tools, information on deadlines and filings, and an FAQ page for business filers at sos.iowa.gov.