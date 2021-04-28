Capitol Digest: Anamosa safety review calls, senate confirmations, new college savings app and more

Democrats are asking for the federal departments of Justice and Labor to conduct an outside investigation into the deaths at Anamosa and a safety review of all Iowa correctional institutions.

WORK ZONE AWARENESS: The Iowa Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones as the summer construction season gets underway.

As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, DOT officials paid tribute to two employees, Lynn Roder and Jeff Arbogast, who lost their lives in work zone crashes in 2020.

Roder was directing traffic in a construction zone on U.S. Highway 18 near Boyden last July when he was struck and killed. Arbogast was killed when his DOT vehicle was struck by a large truck on U.S. Highway 218 near Olds last August.

According to the state agency, DOT officials have seen a significant uptick in inattentive and speeding drivers as department employees patch potholes, repair guardrails or do other tasks in dangerous circumstances that put both workers and vehicle occupants at higher risk.