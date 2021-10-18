Capitol Digest: Ag grants available, Iowa guard gets mobilization orders
- Gazette Des Moines Bureau
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Across Iowa, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been back on the rise over the last several months -- and it's taking a toll on local health care providers.
Deere & Co.’s stock will likely decrease if there is a strike, according to Mark Grywacheski, partner at the Quad-Cities Investment Group.
The Iowa Democratic Party on Monday asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' 2020 financial…
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she’s having “great conversations” with state legislative leaders about considering a bill during the upcoming special session that would prohibit workplace requirements for workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Friday, Oct. 15:
“Just as a union we just feel really solidified with what we're trying to accomplish.”
Recent rainfall slowed fieldwork but Iowa farmers still have harvested nearly one-third of corn for grain and more than half of soybeans, according to the latest Iowa crop report released Tuesday.
One day earlier, the governor threw into the special session mix the issue of prohibiting workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
DUBUQUE — Milton Serrano Jr. was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens.
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021: