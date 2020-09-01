Campaign Almanac

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

BIDEN, BUTTIGIEG TO ADDRESS CORN FEED: Ashley Biden, daughter of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg, a top finisher in the 2020 Iowa caucuses, are among the top speakers scheduled for Progress Iowa’s annual Corn Feed fundraiser, which will be held virtually this year amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The sixth annual Corn Feed is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be viewable for free on Progress Iowa’s Facebook page.

Joining Ashley Biden and Buttigieg is Katie Porter, an Iowa native and California congresswoman.

“I’m looking forward to speaking at this year's Progress Iowa Corn Feed" Ashley Biden said in a statement published by Progress Iowa. "Grassroots activism will make the difference this fall, and it's so important that every one of us steps up to do all we can these last few months of the campaign.”

Also scheduled to speak are U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cindy Axne; congressional candidates Rita Hart and J.D. Scholten; and U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield. A voting-rights panel also is scheduled.