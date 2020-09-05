Campaign Almanac

“Ensuring the safety of all Americans and upholding the law means condemning violence in all its forms, and Joe Biden is the only candidate who has done that,” Ken Runde, a former U.S. Marshal and Dubuque County Sheriff, said in a news release from the Biden campaign. “While Donald Trump has refused to call off right wing militias or bring people together during moments of crisis, Joe Biden has shown he can lead people, he can unite people, and he can restore order to move our country forward. As a retired local and federal law enforcement official myself, I stand against violence and discord at all levels, which is why I am proud to back Joe Biden this fall.”